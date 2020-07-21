ARC wins Phase II SBIR contract from USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Armaments Research Company (ARC) has secured a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force’s (USAF) AFWERX.

Sponsored by the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), the contract will expand ARC’s SBIR Phases I and III development

Under the $1.5m contract, ARC will work using artificial intelligence (AI)-ready ground sensor data to enable autonomous resupply as another application of manned-unmanned teaming in the modern battlefield.

Working with the government stakeholders, the company will demonstrate a capability reflective of feedback across diverse end-user interviews.

The new development will complement ARC’s current decision platform.



Developed with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Military Intelligent Response Application (MIRA) allows rapid decision making, support and battlefield insights protecting personnel.

ARC co-founder and CEO Michael Canty said: “This Phase II award enables ARC to meet airforce community needs for scale in training and operational environments while leveraging a unique data source to enhance real-time situational awareness in a multi-domain battlespace.

“This collaboration broadens existing efforts with US Army and marine end-users in developing a truly joint capability and creating further value for each service.”

In a separate development, Cyber COAST also secured AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract from the USAF.

Under the $500,000 eight-month contract, the company will support Battle Stations for improving tactical and cyber defence against advanced threats.

The sole-source contract follows the successful completion of Cyber COAST’s Phase I contract last year.

Cyber COAST will partner with AFWERX to provide training against cyber threats on production Defensive Cyber Operations systems.

Battle Stations safely employ real-world tactics from across the MITRE ATT&CK framework to test, diagnose and document the performance of cyber defence technology, processes, and personnel.