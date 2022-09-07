Aleut to deliver support services for USAF’s OA/DCGS and FPED platform

USAF’s Distributed Common Ground System is the primary intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection, processing, exploitation, analysis, and dissemination system. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Aleut Information Technology to support its existing platform that disseminates visual data for military intelligence.

The platform is the service’s open architecture distributed common ground system (OA/DCGS) and forward processing exploitation and dissemination (FPED) system.

Under this contract, the company will provide a range of maintenance, development, and support services for the system.

The work involves Aleut continuing to deliver support for several sites under the FPED network.

In addition, the company will work in close coordination with operators to provide associated software and hardware updates and training.

The combined effort will allow Aleut to understand the requirements of operators regarding future updates.

The potential performance period of this contract is three years, including a one-year base period and two one-year options.

Aleut has also collaborated with MetroStar, a company which has been supporting USAF’s OA DCGS/FPED Programme Management Office over the last six years.

Aleut Federal Technology Services vice-president Geoff Vaughan said: “We want to help analysts provide better output to their agencies.

“We know how critical it is that information be processed and distributed efficiently and accurately.

“Aleut will continue to generate software updates at a quick cadence, adding capabilities that improve the functionality of the platform, and empowers operators.”

The FPED system analyses data such as images, video, and geospatial intelligence gathered by the USAF’s aircraft in the field.

The platform then makes use of the data decoded by various subject matter experts located worldwide to identify any object of interest, such as weapons, forces, or vehicles.

Chosen data is further transmitted to various external government agencies’ subsystems for generating required intelligence reports.

The agencies include the Air Force, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps.