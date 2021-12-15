Airbus and OneWeb to offer satellite services for select European forces

The partnership will offer services to connect vehicles on the ground, battleships at sea and aircraft in flight. Credit: © Airbus.

Airbus and OneWeb have partnered to develop a full range of secure services that cater to the needs of armed forces for all their operations on land, at sea, and in the air.

Under the distribution partner agreement signed between the companies, Airbus will offer new communication services using the OneWeb constellation to selected armed forces in Europe.

The partnership deal will see the companies provide low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication services for military and government applications. The services will be provided from the end of this year.

Airbus Defence and Space Connected Intelligence executive vice-president Evert Dudok said: “As Europe’s leading government and defence secure communication provider, we continually look to extend and augment the services we offer.

“With the OneWeb LEO constellation, we can offer military customers real flexibility as we look to deliver the future integrated mesh networks, combat cloud and information superiority that demand these new and innovative approaches.



“With this new offering based on the OneWeb constellation and Airbus technology, we will be the very first provider to offer this type of service to European forces.”

The services offered by the two companies will connect vehicles on the ground, battleships at sea, as well as aircraft in flight.

The Airbus-designed OneWeb satellites are currently being manufactured at the company’s OneWeb Satellites factory in Florida, US.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We are thrilled to expand our work with Airbus to meet the connectivity needs of European defence and security agencies on land, at sea and in the air.

“Our network will enable secure, resilient, real-time communications for military and civilian government organisations, starting in the Arctic and expanding to global mobility use cases.”