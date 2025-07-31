Order intake by value at Airbus Defence and Space dropped 16% in the first half. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

Airbus’ Defence and Space division has reported a 17% increase in revenue for the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching €5.81bn ($6.6bn) compared to €4.99bn during the same period last year.

This notable growth is attributed to higher volumes across all business lines within the division.

Despite the revenue upswing, order intake by value at Airbus Defence and Space experienced a downturn, with figures totalling €5.08bn, a 16% decrease from the previous year’s €6.06bn.

The division’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) turning positive at €161m, a substantial recovery from a loss of €760m in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT for Airbus Defence and Space also demonstrated significant progress, registering at €265m compared to a loss of €807m in the first half of fiscal 2024.

The improved profitability across all business lines contributed to this positive outcome, stated Airbus.

“Our H1 financials reflect transformation progress in our Defence and Space division and the lower commercial aircraft deliveries compared to a year ago,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 alone, Airbus Defence and Space’s revenue saw a 22% rise to €3.16bn from €2.59bn in the corresponding quarter last year.

The division’s EBIT for Q2 stood at €192m, with adjusted EBIT close behind at €188m.

While Airbus Q2 revenues remained stable year-on-year, increased volumes in Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters were offset by lower commercial aircraft deliveries.

“The operating environment is complex and fast-changing. On tariffs, the recent political agreement between the EU and the US to revert to a zero-tariff approach for civil aircraft is a welcome development for our industry. Our 2025 guidance, which continues to exclude the impact of tariffs, remains unchanged,” Faury added.

Airbus Defence and Space secured a contract from France’s Directorate General of Armaments in June 2025, to enhance cybersecurity training for armed forces personnel, further expanding its portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to national defence initiatives.

