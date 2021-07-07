Air Industries receives follow-on LTA for F-35 landing gear components

All three variants of the F-35 JSF aircraft. Credit: USAF / Staff Sgt Katerina Slivinske.

Air Industries has received a follow-on long-term agreement (LTA) to support the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF) aircraft programme.

The company is an integrated manufacturer of complex machined products such as landing gear, flight control, and jet turbine components for prime contractors in the aerospace and defence field.

Air Industries will be responsible for manufacturing landing gear components for all three variants of the aircraft.

The JSF is available in three variants, namely F-35A conventional take-off and landing aircraft (CTOL), F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft, and F-35C carrier variant (CV).

Air Industries CEO Lou Melluzzo said: “Air Industries has produced landing gear components for the F-35 since the inception of production of the aircraft.



“We are very pleased to be part of this historic programme and to continue supporting the warfighter as production of the aircraft approaches full-rate.”

Details about the customer or the exact value of the purchases are not clear.

The LTA is for a three-year period that will start from next year and run until 2024.

The value of the orders is projected to range between $12m and $18m over the period.

In December 2019, the company’s Complex Machining Sector unit received an approximately $3m award to supply landing gear components for the jet.

Deliveries under this order were to start last year and continue this year.

The F-35 Lightning II JSF is a stealthy, supersonic multirole fighter developed by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.

The Lockheed Martin JSF team includes Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Pratt and Whitney and Rolls-Royce.