AFWERX to host first virtual TeamUp event this month

The US Air Force’s AFWERX innovation programme is set to host the first virtual TeamUp event with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) later this month.

The event will enable small businesses to partner with research institutions and compete for the next round of the Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer Open Topic funding.

AFWERX director colonel Nathan Diller said: “AFWERX is connecting the best Airmen concepts with the full scope of technologies that America and its partners have to offer so we can accelerate the fielding of the world’s most advanced commercial and military capabilities.

“TeamUp events like this one will provide opportunities for multiple stakeholders to come together and compete with speed. Just like AFWERX and AFRL are teaming up to bring cutting-edge commercial technology together with world-class research, we are encouraging entrepreneurs and researchers from around the country to TeamUp in a way that strengthens our national security and prosperity.”

On the first day of the event, a public trade show will be organised, along with other activities.



This trade show will feature advanced air mobility technologies, including computing hardware, sophisticated electric propulsion systems, advanced manufacturing and high-speed secure communications.

Additionally, AFWERX will release an open topic STTR with an Agility Prime focus area on that day.

It will explore the potentiality of under-development products that can support medical evacuation, rescue operations, firefighting, disaster response and relief operations.

On the second day, the registered Agility Prime ecosystem members will hold discussions. The members will have the opportunity to team for the STTR Open Topic applications.