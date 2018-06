Czech Republic-based manufacturer Aero Vodochody Aerospace and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have partnered to participate in the US Air Force’s (USAF) OA-X light attack programme.

Aero Vodochody’s L-159 and the L-39NG light jet aircraft that are being offered for the USAF programme are said to be equipped with a varied range of advanced and unique capabilities

The two aircraft are expected to meet or exceed the OA-X requirements of the USAF for mission performance and system attributes.



Aero Vodochody Aerospace president and chief executive officer Giuseppe Giordo said: “Our family of aircraft offer the USAF a high and low choice of aircraft upon the airforce’s cost-benefit trade-off.

“Our cooperation with Aero Vodochody offers the USAF impressive proven performance of the L-159 with innovative IAI systems to provide customers with aircraft that meet their OA-X requirements.”

“Together with IAI, Aero is ready to offer the USAF a multi-mission aircraft with the best available technology today, with potential for growth tomorrow. Our two non-developmental solutions offer the American airforce a real choice of low-risk, low-cost solutions, in aircraft flying with coalition partners today.”

Both L-159 and the L-39NG can effectively meet the timeframe and production tempo stated by the USAF according to the Czech Republic manufacturer.

AERO Vodochody and IAI are currently looking for an American partner to participate in the USAF’s O-AX programme.

IAI Lahav Division general manager Benjamin Cohen said: “Our cooperation with Aero Vodochody offers the USAF impressive proven performance of the L-159 with new innovative IAI systems to provide customers with aircraft that meet their OA-X requirements.

“Our virtual training system for the L-39NG is truly world class.”

Aero Vodochody’s L-159 aircraft is a light, multi-role combat jet designed to carry out air-to-air, air-to-ground forward air control, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

L-39NG is a modern and effective military light aircraft integrated with virtual training solutions and helmet-mounted display provided by IAI as part of the overall L-39NG training system.