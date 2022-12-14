Artist’s rendering of the future combat aircraft. Credit: © MOD Crown Copyright/UK Royal Air Force.

Aeralis has received a contract from the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide digital engineering support services for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

Referred to as ‘Digital Aviation Learning from Experience’, the contract has an estimated value of £9m.

The award will see Aeralis work within the UK’s industry partners team, assigned for the broader UK-Japan-Italy GCAP initiative announced on 9 December.

Under the contract, the UK-based military aircraft developer will use its smart integrated digital enterprise system to generate associated information, which can also be accessed by the MoD.

The cost-effective system has been designed by the company to support the development of various light military aircraft in shorter durations.

It offers a fully integrated digital approach to the aircraft’s design, development and certification processes.

Learnings from the same approach will be leveraged by the UK MoD to reduce the overall cost and risk of the GCAP effort, as well as other future programmes, including Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

UK MoD FCAS director Richard Berthon said: “The learning that we will get from Aeralis will support digital engineering across our FCAS enterprise; providing us with the information we need to be able to make informed decisions on this programme as it progresses.”

According to Aeralis, the award from the MoD will further allow the company to generate and sustain nearly 250 highly skilled employment opportunities in the supply chain.

Aeralis is already working on another contract awarded by the UK Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) in February last year.