USAF personnel test new base defence operations centre at Buckley Air Force Base. Credit: US Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Luke W. Nowakowski.

Accenture Federal Services has secured a new contract to enhance the ability of the US Air Force (USAF) base defence system to counter future threats.

The estimated ceiling value of this ten-year-long digital engineering contract is approximately $900m.

As the prime contractor, the company will carry out research and development, and rapid prototyping, as well as provide solution delivery services.

It will further enhance the service’s base defence systems, deployed across the US Department of Defense (Dod) locations, to deter a wide range of airborne threats, including small uncrewed aircraft systems and hypersonic missiles, among others.

The company will leverage its digital engineering technologies, including PICARD and Ageon intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions, to fulfil the contract objectives.

Accenture said that Ageon is a real-time mission control and forensic analysis platform while PICARD is a sensor fusion solution that can unlock data, which is otherwise trapped in conventional environments.

Besides, the company will provide its expertise in synthetic environment development using virtual reality.

Work under this contract is being managed by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Architectures and Integration Directorate.

Accenture Federal Services C4ISR lead and managing director Stephen Carlon said: “We look forward to helping the Air Force base defence system test innovative, mission-critical ways of using intelligence data collected from existing sensors and cameras.”

According to a US DoD announcement, the latest indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has been awarded to 94 companies, after the successful completion of full and open competition.

The DoD said this award will allow the selected companies to work on the development of innovative approaches to provide a wide range of multi-domain systems capabilities, while also supporting the characterisation of new technologies.