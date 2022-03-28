UK aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.8% in February 2022

The UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 5.8% rise in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.46% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.55% share in February 2022, recording an increase of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56% in February 2022, registering a 162.5% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 12.89% share, an increase of 70.59% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.44%, registering a 12% rise from January 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.11%, up 23.08% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 207.02% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

Airbus posted 61 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 39 jobs and a 105.26% growth. The Boeing with 36 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 22 jobs, recorded a 12.5% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Rolls-Royce recorded an increase of 183.33% with 17 job postings during February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68%, up by 101.32% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.11% share, registered an increase of 103.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 4.89% share, up 57.14% over January 2022.