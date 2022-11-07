The Boeing’s IT hiring activity declines 11.3% in October 2022

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring declined 11.3% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.67% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18.36% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.81% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.04% in October 2022, and an 11.36% drop over September 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 29.67% in October 2022, and registered growth of 11.84%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.73% in October 2022, a 10.71% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 64.75% share, which marked a 15.68% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 27.57%, registering a 15.33% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.93% share and a 25.93% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.57% and a month-on-month increase of 12.5%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.17%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 63.53% share in October 2022, a 12.08% decline over September 2022. India featured next with a 20.24% share, up 7.41% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 6.11% share, an increase of 40% compared with September 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.74%, up by 1.06% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 42.58% share, a decline of 3.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.68% share, down 40.54% over September 2022.