South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 44.6% in February 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 44.6% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

February 2022 has seen an increase of 25.8% in the overall hiring activity when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 21.66% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in February 2022, registering an increase of 2.52% over the last three-month average share.

Computer Support Specialists Occupations leads by classification in February 2022

Computer Support Specialists Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 39.53% in February 2022, a 750% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 37.21% in February 2022, marking a 220% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 13.95% in February 2022, a flat growth from January 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.98% in February 2022, a 50% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 400% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over previous month.

Lockheed Martin posted 25 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered an increase of 316.67% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 5 jobs and a flat growth. Thales with 4 IT jobs and Embraer with 4 jobs, recorded a 300% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Axon Enterprise recorded a 100% increase with 2 job postings during February 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Puerto Rico commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 58.14% share in February 2022, a 316.67% increase over January 2022. Brazil featured next with a 30.23% share, up 333.33% over the previous month. Colombia recorded a 9.3% share, a growth of 300% compared with January 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.09%, up by 342.86% from January 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.28% share, registered a growth of 133.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.63% share, up 400% over January 2022.