South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 15.8% in March 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 15.8% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen an increase of 5.34% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.73% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering an increase of 3.52% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 58.82% in March 2022, a flat growth over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 23.53% in March 2022, marking a 14.29% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 8.82% in March 2022, an 82.35% drop from February 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 8.82% in March 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 20% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over previous month.

Lockheed Martin posted 17 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a decline of 32% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 9 jobs and an 80% growth. Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault with 2 IT jobs and Thales with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 50% drop, respectively.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Puerto Rico commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 50% share in March 2022, a 32% decrease over February 2022. Brazil featured next with a 29.41% share, down 44.44% over the previous month. Chile recorded a 5.88% share, a flat growth compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.65%, down by 30.3% from February 2022. Entry Level positions with a 20.59% share, registered a decline of 22.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.76% share, down 33.33% over February 2022.