North America’s apparel industry IT hiring activity rises 2.8% in November 2021

North America witnessed a 2.8% rise in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen a decrease of 10.16% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.76% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering an increase of 0.94% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 83.63% in November 2021, a 2.93% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 5.54% in November 2021, marking an 8.63% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 4.01% in November 2021, a 2.78% rise from October 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.63% in November 2021, a 39.58% rise over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 7.16% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s apparel industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Amazon posted 4,408 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered an increase of 5.13% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 344 jobs and an 8.02% drop. StockX with 81 IT jobs and Costco Wholesale with 77 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 492.31% rise, respectively, while Target recorded a 3.64% increase with 57 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s apparel industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 95.92% share in November 2021, an 8.14% increase over October 2021. Canada featured next with a 3.43% share, down 52.14% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.6% share, a drop of 17.5% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 45.91%, up by 8.3% from October 2021. Entry Level positions with a 35.17% share, registered a decline of 0.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 18.43% share, down 1.26% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.49%, recording a month-on-month growth of 68.75%.