Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 4.8% in December 2021

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 22.72% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.22% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering an increase of 1.78% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 50% in December 2021, a 72.73% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 26.32% in December 2021, marking a 16.67% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 15.79% in December 2021, a 50% rise from November 2021.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 5.26% in December 2021, a 60% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 37.04% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2021 over previous month.

Vectrus posted 21 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered an increase of 61.54% over the previous month, followed by Elbit Systems with 11 jobs and a 21.43% drop. Teledyne Technologies with 2 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while General Dynamics recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Kuwait commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 39.47% share in December 2021, an 114.29% increase over November 2021. Israel featured next with a 34.21% share, down 13.33% over the previous month. Qatar recorded a 13.16% share, a growth of 25% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.16%, up by 20% from November 2021. Entry Level positions with a 28.95% share, registered a growth of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 7.89% share, down 50% over November 2021.