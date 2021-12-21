Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring activity rises 8.2% in November 2021

US-based company Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring rose 8.2% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.97% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 1.24% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Lockheed Martin IT hiring in November 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Lockheed Martin, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50.54% in November 2021, and a 22.51% drop over October 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 24.67% in November 2021, and registered growth of 12.64%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.56% in November 2021, a 6.14% rise from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Lockheed Martin

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 98.07% share, which marked a 9.54% drop over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 0.96%, registering an 11.11% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.96% share and a flat growth over October 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.07% share in November 2021, a 9.34% decline over October 2021. Australia featured next with a 0.96% share, flat growth over the previous month. Puerto Rico recorded a 0.96% share, a decline of 11.11% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Lockheed Martin IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.08%, down by 17.08% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 30.57% share, a growth of 4.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.76% share, down 4.5% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month increase of 150%.