Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring activity declines 12.5% in October 2022

US-based company Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring declined 12.5% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 15.95% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 28.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.39% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Lockheed Martin IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Lockheed Martin, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.34% in October 2022, and a 37.79% drop over September 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 32.2% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 46.48%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.53% in October 2022, a 9.3% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Lockheed Martin

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 94.49% share, which marked a 39.89% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 5.08%, registering an 1100% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.42% share and a flat growth over September 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 90.68% share in October 2022, a 42.01% decline over September 2022. The UK featured next with a 4.66% share, up 1000% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 3.81% share, an increase of 350% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Lockheed Martin IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.9%, down by 40.6% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.24% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.02% share, down 61.76% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.85%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.