Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity declines 3.5% in November 2021

US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring declined 3.5% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.13% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 35.79% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 3.23% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in November 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.24% in November 2021, and a 21.37% drop over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 22.62% in November 2021, and registered a decline of 22.27%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 9.52% in November 2021, a 2.82% drop from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 91.17% share, which marked a 15.36% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 4.83%, registering a 39.66% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.86% share and a 50% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.14% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 91.17% share in November 2021, a 15.36% decline over October 2021. Australia featured next with a 4.69% share, down 40.35% over the previous month. France recorded a 2.21% share, a decline of 30.43% compared with October 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in November 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 43.17%, down by 18.49% from October 2021. Junior Level positions with a 42.21% share, a decline of 17.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.34% share, down 20.61% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.