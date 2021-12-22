IT hiring in global aerospace, defence & security industry drops 3.8% in November 2021

The global aerospace, defence & security industry noticed a 3.8% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 over the previous month, led by The Boeing’s 25.86% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The aerospace, defence & security industry’s overall hiring activity declined 1.76% when compared with October 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 24.72% share of the global aerospace, defence & security industry’s hiring activity in November 2021, down 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of November 2021 were 5.15% lower when compared with the previous month.

Related

The decrease was a result of 12.31% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 53.38% emerged as the top IT occupation in the aerospace, defence & security hiring activity in November 2021, a 14.12% decline over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in second with a share of 18.14% in November 2021, down 15.6% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 14.25% share in November 2021, a decline of 13.74% over the previous month, and Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 5.96% share in November 2021 and a drop of 16.13% over October 2021.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Airforce Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



Top five aerospace, defence & security companies by recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 19.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global aerospace, defence & security industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

The Boeing posted 2,051 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 29.08% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 1,846 jobs and a 12.35% decline. Lockheed Martin with 831 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 725 jobs, recorded a 9.58% decline and an 18.99% drop, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded a 14.57% drop with 381 job postings during November 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in aerospace, defence & security industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 79.93% share, which marked a 13.78% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 10.85%, registering a 6.82% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.47% share and a 29.49% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.45% and a month-on-month drop of 7.69%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.29%, registering a 109.09% increase over the previous month.