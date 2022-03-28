Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 6.2% in February 2022

Europe witnessed a 6.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

February 2022 has seen an increase of 7.97% in the overall hiring activity when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 16.87% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in February 2022, registering a decrease of 0.53% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in February 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 57.8% in February 2022, a 74.31% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.86% in February 2022, marking a 108.62% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 8.13% in February 2022, a 72.22% rise from January 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.21% in February 2022, a 120% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 128.69% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over previous month.

Airbus posted 296 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Thales with 95 jobs and a 22.76% drop. Leidos Holdings with 67 IT jobs and The Boeing with 64 jobs, recorded a 97.06% rise and an 11.11% drop, respectively, while Rohde & Schwarz GmbHKG recorded a 140% increase with 36 job postings during February 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 29.49% share in February 2022, a 99.12% increase over January 2022. France featured next with a 23.07% share, up 131.58% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 20.45% share, a growth of 262.79% compared with January 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.99%, up by 102.27% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.97% share, registered a growth of 50.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.65% share, up 32% over January 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.39%, recording a month-on-month growth of 200%.