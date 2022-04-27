Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 11.4% in March 2022

Europe witnessed an 11.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.47% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 18.07% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 0.87% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 63.86% in March 2022, an 18.18% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.98% in March 2022, marking a 20.28% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 6.57% in March 2022, a 26.47% drop from February 2022.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 6.18% in March 2022, a 41.98% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 27.16% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over previous month.

Thales posted 139 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 6.11% over the previous month. Airbus with 137 IT jobs and The Boeing with 58 jobs, recorded a 57.19% drop and a 53.6% drop, respectively, while Saab recorded a 163.64% increase with 58 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 23.26% share in March 2022, a 42.53% decrease over February 2022. Germany featured next with a 22.6% share, down 15.27% over the previous month. France recorded a 20.76% share, a drop of 31.3% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.75%, down by 21.21% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.84% share, registered a decline of 28.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.41% share, down 21.95% over February 2022.