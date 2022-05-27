View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Uncategorised
May 27, 2022

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 13.9% in April 2022

By Carmen

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.9% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.45% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.89% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 1.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.88% in April 2022, registering a 9.57% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 12.99% share, an increase of 150% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.09%, registering a 7.69% rise from March 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 8.44%, up 8.33% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 8.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

CAE posted 36 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 16.13% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 30 jobs and a 15.38% growth. Teledyne Technologies with 27 IT jobs and Calian Advanced Technologies with 20 jobs, recorded a 40% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Thales recorded a decline of 6.25% with 15 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.25%, up by 2.5% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.82% share, registered an increase of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.94% share, up 43.75% over March 2022.

Related Companies
Viable Power Conversion Technologies

Rugged Custom Power Supply Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Applications

Visit Profile
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile
Ocean Software

Software Solutions for Improved Efficiency in Airforce Operations

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU