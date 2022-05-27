Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 13.9% in April 2022

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.9% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.45% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.89% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 1.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.88% in April 2022, registering a 9.57% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 12.99% share, an increase of 150% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.09%, registering a 7.69% rise from March 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 8.44%, up 8.33% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 8.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

CAE posted 36 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 16.13% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 30 jobs and a 15.38% growth. Teledyne Technologies with 27 IT jobs and Calian Advanced Technologies with 20 jobs, recorded a 40% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Thales recorded a decline of 6.25% with 15 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.25%, up by 2.5% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.82% share, registered an increase of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.94% share, up 43.75% over March 2022.