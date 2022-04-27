View all newsletters
  1. Jobs Data
April 27, 2022

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.1% in March 2022

By Carmen

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 1.1% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.8% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.26% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 1.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.84% in March 2022, registering a 5.8% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 7.37% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.32%, registering a flat growth from February 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.26%, up 66.67% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 18.09% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Teledyne Technologies posted 35 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 84.21% over the previous month. CAE with 15 IT jobs and Thales with 13 jobs, recorded a 6.25% decline and a 35% decrease, respectively.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.05%, up by 5.45% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.42% share, registered an increase of 17.39% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.53% share, down 28.57% over February 2022.

