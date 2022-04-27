View all newsletters
  1. Jobs Data
April 27, 2022

Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 37.0% in March 2022

By Carmen

Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 37.0% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 24.18% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.92% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.43% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.15% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.84% in March 2022, registering a 25.71% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 30.97% share, an increase of 277.27% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 16.79%, registering a 542.86% rise from February 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 9.33%, up 25% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 129.17% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

The Boeing posted 221 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 176.25% over the previous month, followed by Saab with 17 jobs and a 325% growth. Thales with 17 IT jobs, recorded a flat growth, while ASC recorded an increase of 50% with 3 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.6%, up by 119.12% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.43% share, registered an increase of 87.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.97% share, up 60% over February 2022.

