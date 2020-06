Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The request was disclosed in a report on the 2021 Intelligence Authorisation act submitted by Senator Marco Rubio. In the report, the committee wants a ‘detailed analysis’ of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence held by the Office of Naval Intelligence and other agencies.

This specifically includes a request for information on UAPs held by the Office of Naval Intelligence’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

The report reads: “The committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to standardise collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to US military assets and installations.

“However, the committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analysing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat.

“The committee understands that the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the committee finds that the information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders.”



If the bill is given the go-ahead in the wider Senate, the Director of National Intelligence will have 180 days to work with the heads of the US intelligence agencies and the Secretary of Defence to compile and make the report available to the Senate.

Going into further detail on what it wants in the report, the committee said it should include “A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected” from several sources including geospatial intelligence, signals intelligence, human intelligence, and measurement and signals intelligence.

The committee also wants analysis from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on its own data collected from investigations into “intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted US airspace.”

The report should also include information on the interagency process for collecting and sharing data about UAPs.

In the report, the Senate also wants the various agencies to identify where UAPs or other advanced aerial threats may pose challenges to national security. The report says: “Identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena to national security and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries.”

While the report on UAPs will spark interest among UFO enthusiasts, the committee is focused on terrestrial threats rather than those from above, asking that the report include “identification of any incidents or patterns” that could signal one of the US’s adversaries has “achieved breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put US strategic or conventional forces at risk”.