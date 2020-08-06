Airforce Technology is using cookies

Analysis

Saab, Lockheed Martin & Boeing vie to supply Canada’s next fighter

By

Saab, Lockheed Martin and Boeing have each submitted a proposal to Canada’s Future fighter capability project (FFCP). In the running to replace the country’s fleet of McConnell Douglas CF-18 Hornets are the Gripen E, the F-35 and the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

