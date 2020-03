Global Defence Technology is back for another issue packed with industry news and analysis. In this issue, we take a look at France’s new connected combat architecture linking armoured vehicles with robots and aerial support, explore the UK’s ambitions for a space command, catch up with new developments in aerial refuelling and more.

France is planning to create a collaborative combat platform linking manned and unmanned ground vehicles and aerial support. We got a look at how this networked fleet will work in an engagement scenario at International Armoured Vehicles in January, and also checked out the country’s new and upgraded land vehicles.

Also in this issue, we take a look at the British MOD’s new Defence Wargaming Centre, and explore the UK Government’s ambitions to establish a space command.

Plus, we find out how autonomous technology is progressing in the field of aerial refuelling, get a look at Qinetiq’s new counter-drone system, and check in on the progress Dstl’s Intelligent Ship competition has made in its first year of reimagining the future of naval warfare.



In this issue

International arms transfers on the rise

International arms transfers between 2015 and 2019 increased by 5.5% compared with the 2010 to 2014 period, according to research from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Harry Lye reports.

Game on: Inside Dstl’s Defence Wargaming Centre

In January, the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory opened its new Defence Wargaming Centre. Ross Davies looks at how it could support the military and inform better defence policy.

Scorpion: France’s collaborative combat platform in action

France has ambitious plans for a connected combat architecture linking manned ground vehicles, UGVs and UAS to increase situational awareness and reshape engagements. Harry Lye got a glimpse of how it will work at International Armoured Vehicles 2020.

Scorpion: new vehicles for a new era

France’s new collaborative combat platform isn’t just a networked system, but also involves a whole new fleet of vehicles. Harry Lye takes a closer look at the country’s plans.

Tomorrow’s tankers: the future of aerial refuelling

From remote vision systems to drones, aerial refuelling technology has made leaps in recent years. If perfected, it could have a lasting impact on the future of military aviation. Ross Davies checks out some of the latest developments.

Will the UK get a space command?

Following a pledge in the Conservative Party’s manifesto and the appointment of a new role Director Space in the Ministry of Defence, what exactly are the UK’s plans for the emerging space domain? Harry Lye explores the plans for a UK space command.

Revisiting the Intelligent Ship

Last September, we looked at Dstl and DASA’s new competition to map out the future of naval warfare. With the first contracts now announced, Harry Lye catches up with the Intelligent Ship project.

