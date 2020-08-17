Airforce Technology is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More X
X
Advertise with us

Trending:

Analysis

Farnborough 2020: an airshow goes digital

By

Farnborough International Airshow, as many other events, was being held online this year. Harry Lye speaks to the organisers to find out how they brought one of the world’s biggest aerospace and defence events into the digital sphere.

RECOMMENDED COMPANIES

Learn more

Hover over the logos to learn more about the companies who made this project possible.

Show me
Close
Close
Close
Close

Go Top