Exclusive database of multinational air force equipment and technologies companies and their subsidiaries

Air force equipment and technologies multinationals are far more likely to establish subsidiaries in North America than the average multinational company according to analysis of GlobalData’s exclusively compiled subsidiary database.

Companies establish subsidiaries for a variety of reasons: they can allow them to expand into profitable new markets, to increase revenue, and to diversify their holdings to better manage risk. As a vital component to a company’s expansion plans, the establishment of a subsidiary can offer insight into investment trends, with our database allowing you to see these investment patterns on a wider, sector level.

GlobalData’s multinational company database – which can be viewed in full on our sister site Investment Monitor – contains information for 2,188 of the world’s top multinational companies (MNCs) by revenue. Of these MNCs, 23 are in the air force equipment and technologies industry, representing 1.1% of the companies in our database.

These air force equipment and technologies companies are less likely than average to establish subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific (12.3% vs 21.4%) and are more likely to establish them in North America (40.5% vs 27.8%).





Overall, the 23 air force equipment and technologies MNCs in our database operate 2,120 subsidiaries. This comes to an average of 92.2 subsidiaries per company, compared to an average of 99 for the entire database of 2,188 companies. It should be noted, however, that the number of subsidiaries is by no means evenly distributed within the sector. The most common number of subsidiaries for an MNC in the sector (the mode) is 124, while the median comes in at 73, indicating that the simple average is skewed heavily by the bigger parent companies.

UK-based BAE Systems Plc has the largest number of subsidiaries among the air force equipment and technologies sector MNCs within our database with 277. This means it ranks in 129th place across our entire database when measured by the total number of subsidiaries.

Where has BAE Systems Plc established subsidiaries?

BAE Systems Plc’s subsidiaries are distributed across the world with 58.8% of the total located in Western Europe, the highest for any region. Some 137 of BAE Systems Plc's subsidiaries are located in its home country of the UK, while the US was the second most popular destination with 47.

After BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corp had the second largest number of subsidiaries within the air force equipment and technologies industry MNCs in the database with 267, while L3 Harris Technologies Inc was third with 184 and Raytheon Technologies Corp was fourth with 167.

Where has General Dynamics Corp established subsidiaries?

Overall, 884 of the subsidiaries owned by the air force equipment and technologies MNCs in the database were located in the same country as the parent company was headquartered. This meant that MNCs in the sector were less likely than average to have a preference for domestic subsidiaries at 41.7%, with the figure for the entire database standing at 45.7%.

Methodology

GlobalData has compiled a list of top MNCs based on revenue. Any top companies that did not have a subsidiary were removed from the list. The latest company annual reports (2019 and 2020, where available) and websites were analysed for a total of 2,188 companies. For a subsidiary to be included, the parent company had to have a majority ownership/control in the subsidiary. Affiliates, associates, joint operations and joint ventures were included as long as the ownership criteria was met. Subsidiary information was captured at a country level. Country names were standardised. In total, 216,898 subsidiaries were captured.