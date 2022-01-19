Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in airforce industry data analytics roles

Credit: GlobalData

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for data analytics hiring among airforce industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up six per cent of total data analytics jobs – up from two per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1.1 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics roles in the airforce industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 0.9 per cent of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 5.2 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 0.9 percentage points), Canada (up 0.9), and France (up 0.4).

The top country for data analytics roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 84.8 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the airforce industry?

Some 5.6 per cent of all airforce industry data analytics roles were advertised in Tucson (United States) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by El Segundo (United States) with 5.6 per cent, Bengaluru (India) with 4.4 per cent, and East Hartford (United States) with 3.3 per cent.