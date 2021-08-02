Where are airforce equipment and technology companies focusing their AI hiring efforts?

Artificial intelligence is an area that has seen rapid growth across a variety of industries in recent years – not least among airforce equipment and technologies companies.

Figures show that the number of new artificial intelligence roles being advertised for these companies has increased in recent months – with firms across the industry looking to expand their capabilities.

The number of newly advertised roles stood at 1,278 in Q1 2021. That’s up from 1,163 in Q4 2020 and up from 731 in Q3 2020.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.





GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Where are companies hiring for artificial intelligence careers in aerospace and defence?

Looking across key airforce equipment and technologies companies tracked by GlobalData, the US is currently seeing the largest number of artificial intelligence job advertisements. Last quarter the country saw 1,056 advertisements - up from 986 in Q4 2020 and 654 in Q3 2020.

On a city level, Reston (US) had the most newly advertised artificial intelligence roles in Q1 2021 with 69, followed by Arlington, (US) with 59, and Tucson, (US) with 54.

Where is seeing the most growth for artificial intelligence roles in aerospace and defence?

The biggest growth area has been in the US - which saw 407 job adverts for artificial intelligence in Q4 2020, increasing to 1,056 in Q1 2021.

In terms of cities, firms are increasing artificial intelligence hires in Marseille - with nine roles in the latest quarter - up from zero in the previous one.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.

