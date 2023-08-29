This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the latest insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

The British Army is looking to create a new integrated operating concept for its Brigade Combat Teams in a bid to establish a counter to the quantitative military advantage enjoyed by countries such as Russia and China.

Meanwhile, with the global market for uncrewed surface vessels registering persistent growth, the Asia-Pacific region cements its place as the second strongest region in this sector, showcasing a range of imported western systems as well as indigenous platform development.

Also, don’t miss the latest insight, news, and data in the artificial intelligence (AI) thematic supplement, bringing a comprehensive analysis of the AI sector, market trends, and how the technology looks set to change the shape of defence planning.

Elsewhere, we explore the difficulties faced by the US Navy as it attempts to improve availability of its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet, while also ensuring industrial capacity enables replacement classes to be introduced on schedule.

In addition, read in depth features on China’s cyberespionage/warfare operations, an analysis into the US military’s diminishing popularity in the United States, UK progress in the space domain, and editorial comment on the reluctance by Washington to call properly classify the ongoing crisis in Niger.

For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.