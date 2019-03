Global Defence Technology is back for another issue packed with industry news and analysis. In this issue, we ask why international standards on cybersecurity are needed, look into concerns that the F-35’s support systems could be vulnerable to cyberattacks, find out how NATO is improving troop mobility in Europe, and more.

More than 50 nations have signed up to French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for international collaboration on cybersecurity. However, the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace, as it is now known, is not legally binding. We ask defence and security experts what the initiative can achieve, and whether a global, coordinated effort on cybersecurity makes sense.



We also investigate potential weaknesses in the F-35’s external support systems that could leave the fighter vulnerable to hacking, check in on the latest progress of the French-German joint fighter jet development programme, and find out how Dstl is using artificial intelligence to gather accurate, real-time information on hostile radars.

NATO is facing challenges with troop mobility in Europe – an issue that has been under the spotlight since Russia seized Ukrainian territory in 2014. We find out how new software is intended to help with the logistics of moving equipment across borders, different terrains and national infrastructures more quickly and efficiently.

In this issue

NPT Review Conference 2020: do states still care about nuclear disarmament in the Middle East?

After 20 years, the 1995 Middle East resolution designed to establish a WMD-free zone remains unimplemented. Based on a report by non-proliferation expert Dr Tytti Erästö for the Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute, which addresses the prospects for a WMD-free zone at the NPT Review Conference 2020, we map out countries’ current positions on a WMD-free Middle East.

International collaboration on cybersecurity: the Paris Call and beyond

The French president has launched an initiative to tackle malicious actors in cyberspace, backed by some 50 nations. International collaboration is essential for cybersecurity, but can it be achieved? Andrew Tunnicliffe talks to cyber experts to find out.

Opinion: Making cybersecurity collaboration work on a global scale

Following the French president’s call for a binding international agreement on cybersecurity and cyber warfare, we asked cyber experts for their opinion on the approach.

Can logistics software solve NATO’s troop mobility issue in Europe?

NATO is facing challenges with troop mobility in Europe – an issue that has been under the spotlight since Russia seized Ukrainian territory in 2014. New software is intended to help with the logistics of moving equipment across different terrains and national infrastructures more quickly and efficiently. Grant Turnbull finds out how.

Back door for hackers? F-35 cyber weaknesses in the spotlight

Recent reports have highlighted how some of the F-35’s enabling systems could be vulnerable to hacking or other malicious activity, which could affect the operational availability of the aircraft. Grant Turnbull finds out more about the cyber vulnerabilities of the F-35’s logistics systems and asks what damage a cyberattack could do.

The future of the Franco-German fighter aircraft

France and Germany are jointly working on a new European fighter aircraft – a project which is technically and politically ambitious has already encountered a series of challenges. Grant Turnbull asks whether the Franco-German fighter jet will take off, or take a nose dive.

Finding enemy radars by Moonlight

Determining the location of an enemy radar system in real time is essential to protecting military personnel and equipment, but existing methods are labour intensive. Berenice Baker finds out how the UK Defence and Security Technology Laboratory’s new artificial intelligence solution, dubbed Moonlight, makes it easier to gather accurate, real-time information on enemy radar.

Big Data analytics: streamlining US Navy operations

Big Data analytics can help the US Navy in several areas of business, from streamlining contracts to optimising operations on-board its ships. Talal Husseini finds out how Saalex Solutions is working with the US Naval Warfare Centre to put the data it has collected over several decades into practice, saving time and money.

Next issue preview

DARPA is studying biological aptitude with the aim to understand and monitor the biology that underlies success in specialised military roles. We find out how this approach will help to optimise training for future warfighters.

We also report from the Security & Counter Terror Expo 2019, look at the exoskeleton technologies being explored by the US Army Soldier Center for potential military applications, and speak to researchers studying explosions with the aim of improving the design of bomb protection systems.

Also in the next issue, we catch up with the ‘Swarm and Search AI Challenge’, run jointly by the US Air Force Research Laboratory, the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, which intends to find better ways to play complex search and rescue missions using unmanned aerial vehicles. Plus, we speak to BAE Systems about its new £25million submarines training facility in the UK and its latest increase in apprentice recruitment.

