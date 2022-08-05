View all newsletters
August 5, 2022updated 01 Aug 2022 6:13pm

Machine learning innovation among air force industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Analysis of patent filings shows a shrinking level of related applications in the industry over the past year.

By Data Journalism Team

Research and innovation in machine learning in the air force equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 92 in the three months ending June – down from 116 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – stagnating from 37 in the three months ending June 2021 to 37 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Machine learning is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Boeing was the top innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 26 related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from 24 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States-based Raytheon Technologies with 15 patent applications, the Netherlands-based Airbus SE (14 applications), and France-based Thales (13 applications).

Airbus has recently ramped up R&D in machine learning, witnessing growth of 78.6% in related patent applications in the three months ending June compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than ten quarterly patents in the air force equipment and technologies sector.

