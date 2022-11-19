The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 43% drop in company filings mentions of internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Larsen & Toubro with 29% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 51 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, internet of things was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of industrial automation and cybersecurity, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Larsen & Toubro had the greatest increase in references for internet of things in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 40 internet of things-related sentences in the company's filings - 78 % of all sentences - and an increase of 1900% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Axon Enterprise’s mentions of internet of things rose by 350% to 9 and Hindustan Aeronautics’s by 100% to 9.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q3 2022 was 102.