The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 51% drop in company filings mentions of cybersecurity in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Larsen & Toubro with 28% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 63 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, cybersecurity was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of mobile and digital media, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Larsen & Toubro had the greatest increase in references for cybersecurity in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 32 cybersecurity-related sentences in the company's filings - 51 % of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. General Electric’s mentions of cybersecurity rose by 500% to 24 and Thales’s by 100% to 14.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cybersecurity in Q3 2022 was 125.