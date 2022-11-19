The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 27% drop in company filings mentions of Covid-19 in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Larsen & Toubro with 59% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 166 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, Covid-19 was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of space economy and digitalization, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Larsen & Toubro had the greatest increase in references for Covid-19 in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 81 Covid-19-related sentences in the company's filings - 49 % of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. General Electric’s mentions of Covid-19 rose by 100% to 66 and Lockheed Martin’s by 128% to 32.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for Covid-19 in Q3 2022 was 93.