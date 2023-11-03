In the US aerospace & defence industry, there were 3 private equity deals announced in Q3 2023, worth a total value of $215m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $215m investment by ARK Investment Management, Boeing, Stellantis and United Airlines in Archer Aviation was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes and the Private Equity deal activity are included in GlobalData’s Aerospace, Defence & Security Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in the US increased by 19% in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $180m and fell by 87% as compared to Q3 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 50% in Q3 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% lower than in Q3 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in the US in Q3 2023 were DC Advisory US; Generation Growth Capital; Houlihan Lokey with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in the US Q3 2023 were Baker & McKenzie; Arn Mullins Unruh Kuhn & Wilson; Fenwick & West with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Aerospace, Defense and Security Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q3 2023 – Thematic Intelligence