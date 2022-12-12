Cloud computing’s importance has grown significantly in recent years. It has enabled the use of shared IT infrastructure and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. Cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including hardware, software and platforms and tools for application developers.

Cloud computing provides users with an approach to consuming IT that is significantly more flexible, resource-efficient, and cost-effective compared to traditional IT. Cloud-based IT resources can be delivered privately, for use by one or a specific group of enterprises, or publicly, where IT resources are accessed according to multi-tenancy principles. Hybrid cloud environments, which combine the use of both public and private cloud, are becoming increasingly popular among enterprises that aim to enjoy the benefits of both.

Leading air defence companies in cloud computing

Superiority in the modern battlefield relies on the exchange of data from a wide range of sensors. Previously every armed service was creating stovepipes where information was exchanged vertically. The challenge now is to exchange data horizontally creating a true joint environment. Data would be processed at the edge, that is onboard the sensors or their platforms, being readily available for exploitation. Cloud allows sensors, services and agencies to interconnect, giving forces the necessary superiority to overwhelm enemies that lag behind in such force multipliers.

Discover the leading cloud computing companies in the air defence industry

Using its experience in the sector, Airforce Technology has listed some of the leading companies providing products and services related to cloud.

The information provided in the download document is drafted for defence executives and technology leaders involved in cloud solutions.

The download contains detailed information on suppliers and their product offerings, alongside contact details to aid purchase or hiring decisions.

Leading vendors of cloud computing in defence include Atos , CISCO , Dell, DXC Technology , IBM, Microsoft, Oracle , Sopra Steria , Thales and AWS .

Future of cloud computing in the air defence industry

GlobalData estimates that, in 2019, total global spending by enterprises on IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS amounted to $273.4bn. We predict that global spending by enterprises on cloud services will reach $429.4bn by the end of 2024.