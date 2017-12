The Spanish Air Force has taken delivery of two AS-332 Super Puma helicopters from Airbus Helicopters.

Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has managed the procurement of these helicopters at the request of the Spanish Ministry of Defence.

The addition of new helicopters will help the Spanish Air Force in achieving full operational capacity.

The first helicopter was commissioned last week, following the completion of the ferry flight to the Spanish Air Force base on the Canary Islands.

The second helicopter will remain at Airbus Helicopters’ facility in Albacete, Spain, where it will receive a custom paint scheme.

Both helicopters are equipped with advanced avionics featuring a full glass cockpit and specific mission equipment such as searchlights, emergency flotation system and external fuel tanks.

The twin-engine, heavy rotorcraft from the Super Puma family is equipped with multi-function digital screens and an advanced four-axis autopilot that provides flight envelope protection, unrivalled precision, and stability in even the harshest operating conditions, according to the company.

“The addition of new helicopters will help the Spanish Air Force in achieving full operational capacity.”

The additional fuel tanks of the helicopter increase its range up to 560km.

The aircraft also features an emergency buoyancy system, a high-frequency radio, a hoist, and a cockpit compatible with night vision goggles, among other equipment.

The Spanish Air Force can use these helicopters to perform search-and-rescue (SAR) operations.

It already operates several civil and military variants of Super Puma family of helicopters.