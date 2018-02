Sallyport Global has secured a new foreign military sales (FMS) contract, valued at $400m, to support the Iraqi Air Force’s F-16 programme.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitised contract action has been awarded through the US Air Force (USAF) to support Iraq’s F-16 mission at Balad Air Base, located 45 miles North of Baghdad.

Under the terms of the deal, the company is responsible for providing comprehensive life and logistics support, security, construction, and base operation support services at the largest air base in Iraq.

Sallyport Global chief executive officer Victor Esposito said: “Sallyport has been a dedicated partner to the airforce in the global fight against terror, and we look forward to continuing our important work providing essential services and support to the Iraqi Air Force F-16 programme at Balad Air Base.”

Sallyport helps support more than 4,000 resident contractors involved in the country’s F-16 programme through the current contract.

Work under the contract is expected to be complete by 30 January 2019.

With a length of 49.3ft, the F-16 aircraft is a combat-proven fourth-generation multi-role fighter jet that currently serves for 28 customers at more than 80 locations across the world.

The aircraft has a height of 16.7ft, a wingspan of 31ft, and can cruise at 1,500mph speed.

In June 2014, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense received the first of 36 F-16 Block 52 aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin under a contract from the US Department of Defense.