The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of items and services to the Government of Oman.

The sale will support an incremental operational flight profile (OFP) software upgrade for the F-16 subsystems.

Under the estimated $62m FMS, Oman has also requested for a probable sale of identification friend or foe (IFF) and secure communications equipment for Mode 5 operations on 23 F-16 fighter jets.

The possible sale covers non-MDE items and services comprising 29 KIV-78 cryptographic / timing modules (23 installed and six spares), 29 KY-100M cryptographic radio encryptors (23 installed and six spares), and 29 AN/APX-126 combined interrogator transponders (23 installed and six spares).

Classified and unclassified computer programme identification numbers (CPINS) upgrades, OFP upgrades for IFF Mode 5 capable systems, and joint mission planning (JMPS) upgrades are also part of the sale package.

“The sale will enable the US military to support the Royal Air Force of Oman and boost the military-to-military relationship between the two nations.”

Oman has also requested for sniper advanced targeting pod software, service support, spares, training, systems support and test equipment, spare and repair parts, publications, and technical documentation.

Approved by the US State Department, the sale will enable the US military to support the Royal Air Force of Oman, boost the military-to-military relationship between the two nations, and ensure continued interoperability of forces and opportunities for bilateral training and exercises with Oman’s military forces.

The items and services will also enable Oman’s 23 F-16 aircraft currently using Mode 4 IFF to become interoperable on Mode 4/5.

Lockheed Martin has been as cited the potential principal contractor for the FMS.