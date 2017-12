The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has awarded a contract to Saab to supply new equipment for Gripen E fighter aircraft.

The contract, which is supplemental to the original deal signed in 2013, is valued at around SEK400m ($47.3m).

It requires the company to supply new equipment instead of reusing equipment from the existing aircraft fleet/stock within the Swedish Armed Forces.

Saab Aeronautics Business Area head and senior vice-president Jonas Hjelm said: “Saab, FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces have agreed on the terms of the contract based on the relevant needs and deliveries.

“This joint approach is intended to secure availability so that the Swedish Armed Forces can keep the Gripen C/D fleet in operational service while Gripen E is being delivered and put into operational service in the Swedish Air Force.”

The fighter is an advanced version of the Gripen C/D multi-role aircraft.

Earlier this year, Gripen E reached supersonic speeds for the first time during flight tests over the Baltic Sea.

“The aircraft achieved supersonic speed for a few minutes and reached a top speed of Mach 1.”

The aircraft achieved supersonic speed for a few minutes and reached a top speed of Mach 1.

The Gripen E smart fighter is equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar that can simultaneously and independently track different targets.

The 15.2m-long aircraft can communicate two ways, using a secure and multi-frequency data links system with all armed units.

It features a radar warning receiver and missile approach warning system for detecting threats such as incoming missiles.