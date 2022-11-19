The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 22% drop in company filings mentions of social in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Larsen & Toubro with 13% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 88 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, social was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of governance and Covid-19, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Larsen & Toubro had the greatest increase in references for social in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 250 social-related sentences in the company's filings - 284 % of all sentences - and an increase of 8233% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Hindustan Aeronautics’s mentions of social rose by 100% to 161 and General Electric’s by 290% to 125.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for social in Q3 2022 was 95.