The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 51% drop in company filings mentions of environment in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by General Electric with 37% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 121 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, environment was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of social and governance, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, General Electric had the greatest increase in references for environment in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 618 environment-related sentences in the company's filings - 511 % of all sentences - and an increase of 500% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Larsen & Toubro’s mentions of environment rose by 1875% to 237 and Hindustan Aeronautics’s by 100% to 93.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environment in Q3 2022 was 111.