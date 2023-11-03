In the global aerospace & defence industry, there were 10 private equity deals announced in Q3 2023, worth a total value of $248m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $215m investment by ARK Investment Management, Boeing, Stellantis and United Airlines in Archer Aviation was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes and the Private Equity deal activity are included in GlobalData’s Aerospace, Defence & Security Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity decreased by 11% in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $280m and fell by 85% as compared to Q3 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 17% in Q3 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 9% lower than in Q3 2022.

Notably, foreign direct investments (fdi)-related deals accounted for a 30% share of the global aerospace & defence industry’s private equity deal activity in Q3 2023, registering a flat growth over the previous quarter.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q3 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Claritas Tax; DC Advisory US with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q3 2023 were Baker & McKenzie; Ropes & Gray; Arn Mullins Unruh Kuhn & Wilson with 2, 2, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Aerospace, Defense and Security Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q3 2023 – Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.