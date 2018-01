The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Harris to deliver engineering support services for the electronic warfare (EW) systems on-board the international variant of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will be responsible for delivering software updates and engineering support for its AN / ALQ-211(V)4/8/9 advanced integrated defensive electronic warfare suite (AIDEWS) systems.

Harris Electronic Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “The Harris AIDEWS system takes sophisticated electronic protection for the multi-role F-16 jet to new levels of performance and flexibility.

“The AIDEWS pod system can be easily transferred from one aircraft to another, allowing the wide variety of global F-16 users to distribute EW capabilities among their fleets according to their mission needs.”

Harris’ AIDEWS system offers the fighter aircraft with advanced technology for mission success and survivability.

The AIDEWS, which is based on a modular system approach, can be customised to address customer needs and can provide integrated radar warnings. It can also supply radio frequency countermeasures and advanced stand-alone radar warnings.

The modular system approach is currently available in an externally mounted pod.

The pod-based system leverages the modular, scalable ALQ-211 system and ensures EW capability for deployment across the globe.

To date, the AIDEWS systems are used to protect the F-16 fighter jet fleets from eight other countries against evolving electronic threats.