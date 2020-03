Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

The US Air Force’s Travis Air Force Base (AFB) has confirmed two positive cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

One individual has been identified as an active-duty airman and the other is a dependent of a service member.

The confirmation comes after samples from each individual were tested in a US Department of Defence (DoD) laboratory.



According to Travis AFB Public Affairs, the individuals are in isolation at their off-base homes.

Public health officials have also been informed and the contact tracing process has begun to identify possible exposure.

60th Air Mobility Wing commander colonel Jeffrey Nelson said: “We are coordinating closely with our (Travis AFB) and local county medical professionals to provide important care to the airman and family member.

“My leadership team and I are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and actively engaged and monitoring this evolving situation.

“We will continue working together with on and off-base health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus and provide pertinent updates as timely as possible.”

Since last week, an active-duty member at Moody AFB, Georgia was tested ‘presumptive positive’ and a civilian employee was confirmed positive with Covid-19 at Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Alabama.

The Department of the Air Force has put in place precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

Headquarters Air Mobility Command is also implementing measures to mitigate risk at its facilities on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, considering the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Personnel working on Pentagon Reservation have been authorised to telework, as per mission compatibility.