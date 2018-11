The latest issue of Global Defence Technology is out now and you can read it for free in the web browser of any device, including tablets and smartphones.

The UK’s DASA is seeking proposals for new tools to predict cyberattacks under a recently launched competition. We find out more about the requirements and ask how predictive cybersecurity solutions could help protect the data of government agencies and defence manufacturers.

We also find out how a US Army research project is developing robots that can learn to autonomously work in teams with soldiers, check in on the US Air Force’s hypersonic weapons programme, and look at new tech designed to protect pilots’ eyes from low-intensity lasers while in flight.



Plus, we report on new tech designed to detect explosives hidden in electrical items, find out how the US Navy is turning its nuclear attack subs into underwater spies with the help of new sonar and artificial intelligence, and hear from Viasat how effective information sharing can help prevent data bottlenecks in military operations.

In this issue

DASA’s search for new tools to predict cyberattacks

Cyber defence tools have come a long way, but being able to predict when and where the next attack will occur is seen as the next big breakthrough. Andrew Tunnicliffe finds out how the UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator is tackling the issue with a new competition to develop predictive cybersecurity tools.

Preventing bottlenecks across the data battlespace

As military communications become ever more reliant on vast amounts of data, ViaSat president for government systems Ken Peterman argues that private sector SATCOM systems could help increase the military’s capacity to collect, analyse and use tactical data.

Inside the UK DSA: Improving safety across the armed forces

At the recent Defence Safety Conference in London, UK Defence Safety Authority (DSA) director general Lieutenant General Richard Felton explained how the organisation drives continuous safety improvement to reduce avoidable deaths and injuries while maintaining defence capability. Berenice Baker reports.

Innovative ideas for explosives detection technology

The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has launched a competition to fund new technologies to detect explosives in electronic devices, aimed primarily at airport security screening. Adele Berti reports from a recent event in London where the most innovative ideas were showcased.

Follow my robot: teaching autonomous team mates by example

Soldiers are highly trained before being deployed, but unexpected situations sometimes arise and individuals need to learn new skills from team-mates, often while on operation. Berenice Baker finds out about new research into whether autonomous robots could learn to navigate in unfamiliar terrain in the same way as humans – by demonstration.

Hypersonic weapons: an unstoppable force?

With Lockheed Martin recently contracted to develop a second hypersonic weapon prototype for the US Air Force, Elliot Gardner looks at what hypersonic weapons could mean for the future of aerial warfare.

Protecting pilots’ eyes from laser attacks

Laser attacks on pilots, although not new, are growing in frequency and severity around the world. Andrew Tunnicliffe talks to BAE Systems’ Dr Mark Bray about the risks they pose and how technology can help protect pilots’ eyes.

Attack sub to underwater spy: A new role for US Navy submarines?

The US Navy is equipping its nuclear attack submarines with improved navigation and detection technology as well as new sonar, automation and AI. This will enable quieter, faster movements in littoral waters but also adds new surveillance capabilities. Andrew Tunnicliffe takes a look at the future roles of the US submarine fleet.

Next issue preview

News that the British Army may halt its long-planned withdrawal from Germany has raised questions about the reasons for deploying British bases abroad. We take a look at the strategic thinking behind British army bases in the context of geopolitical developments.

We also go for a test ride in the Oshkosh JLTV, and report from the British Army and Cubic Defense’s recent exercise which demonstrated how live, virtual and constructive domains come together to make training drills more realistic.

The US Air Force will face significant capacity shortages in the future, according to Rand. We review a report that models future demands on the air force in four possible futures and ask what it will take to build the service up to the required capacity.

Plus, we check out new developments in robotics for last mile supply and bomb disposal, and take a look at the US Navy’s first carrier-based drone, the $13bn Boeing MQ-25 Stingray project.

