Airforce industry tenders activity in South and Central America for July 2019 saw 90 tenders, marking a drop of 49% over the last 12-month average of 178, according to GlobalData’s Airforce database. The analysis considers both pre-solicitations for actual tenders and announced tenders.



Tenders activity in South and Central America marked a drop of 49% in July 2019 over the previous month’s total of 175 tenders.



Chile leads South and Central America airforce tenders activity in July 2019

Looking at airforce tenders by country, Chile led the activity in July 2019 with 85 tenders and a share of 94%.



In second place was Mexico with five tenders and a share of 6% during the month.

Leading countries in tenders activity Total number of tenders Chile 85 Mexico 5

Airforce industry tenders in July 2019: Top clients by activity

Looking at airforce tenders in terms of volumes, Fuerza AArea de Chile (Chile) emerged as the top client with 85 tenders during the month, followed by Sedena-Jefatura de Adquisiciones (Mexico) with four tenders and then Sedena-Subdireccion de Adquisiciones (Mexico) with one tender.

All publicly announced tenders are included in this analysis, which is drawn from GlobalData’s tenders database which provides insights into open, awarded and pre-solicited tenders globally. The tenders database tracks over 2,700 sources including government procurement websites, tender registries, company tender listing pages and other tender listing platforms on a daily basis. The tenders data gathered from these sources is structured using a combination of automation and manual processes.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s tenders database.